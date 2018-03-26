Tiago Rodrigues of the WBA

The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) has launched its Wi-Fi Deployment Guidelines and Compliance Checklist that define the best practices for wireless network operators and infrastructure vendors to deploy Wi-Fi networks.

The full ’Guidelines’, available to WBA members will act as a user manual for existing and future Wi-Fi deployments. Available to the general public, the Checklist has been developed to ensure a high-level industry-wide standardised approach for efficient Wi-Fi network deployment.

Acting as an educational tool for the industry, both the Guidelines and the Checklist cover a collection of baseline standards that encompass the lifecycle deployment phases including: Planning Guidelines, Site Survey, Radio Spectrum Analysis, Wi-Fi Network Implementation, and Configuration and Operation.

This umbrella forms the basis of the Wi-Fi Deployment Guidelines Series that the WBA will extend to key industry verticals and applications throughout 2018. The five focus areas making up the series include: In-Flight Connectivity, Enterprise Wi-Fi, Stadia/Conference Venues, City Wi-Fi, and Hospitality.

Operators and infrastructure vendors that plan to deploy or optimise Wi-Fi networks, and follow the Guidelines and Checklist will receive an endorsement from the WBA. In addition to an acknowledgement from the WBA, operators and vendors that comply will benefit from a collaborative industry effort to create a new level of efficiency, performance and reduced time-to-market.

“The WBA has launched the Wi-Fi Deployment Guidelines vision as part of our overarching mission to resolve the business challenges the industry faces,” said Tiago Rodrigues, general manager of the WBA. “With the launch of the series, the WBA can support operators and other vertical industry players to accelerate important Wi-Fi deployments that seek to enhance the entire Wi-Fi ecosystem.”

The WBA invites wireless industry stakeholders to get in contact to fast track their Wi-Fi deployment and for any advice on how to overcome the challenges associated with deployment.

