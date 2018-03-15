VanillaPlus Hot List – the latest list of who is winning what Telecoms IT business and where
VanillaPlus Hot List January and February 2018
It’s free to be included in The Contract Hot List, which shows the companies announcing major contract wins, acquisitions or deployments. Email your contract details to us now, marked “Hot List” at george@vanillaplus.com
|Vendor/Partners
|Client, Country
|Product/Service (Duration & Value)
|Awarded
|Amdocs
|Altice SFR, France
|Selection of Amdocs digital care and commerce system to enable faster development of new products and services for fixed line customers
|1.18
|Amdocst
|Globe Telecom, The Philippines
|Multi-year intelligent operations deal agreed to address artificial intelligence, chatbots and machine learning
|2.18
|Amdocs
|Mtel, Bulgaria
|Deployment of Amdocs DigitalONE platform to transform digital commerce and care experience for four million subscribers through more than 200 retail stores
|2.18
|Amdocs
|PLTD, Philippines
|Seven-year, US$300m deal agreed by PLTD and its Smart Communications subsidiary for the upgrade and management of business technology systems
|1.18
|Cerillion
|Eniig, Denmark
|Three-year wholesale billing and managed services deal agreed with Danish electricity and fibre communications provider
|1.18
|CGI
|TalkTalk, UK
|Five-year contract agreed to transform UK CSP’s operational services including IT systems and processes consolidation
|2.18
|CSG
|Rain, South Africa
|Deployment of CSG monetisation and activation systems at new South African CSP
|2.18
|Ericsson
|Jazz, Pakistan
|Deal agreed for optimisation and performance management of Pakistani mobile operator’s complete radio network
|2.18
|Ericsson
|MBNL, UK
|Extension of network managed services contract for UK network sharing joint venture by two years until May 2020
|12.17
|Ericsson
|Verizon, USA
|Extension of OSS implementation at CSP’s fixed network to facilitate rapid introduction of new services
|2.18
|Ericsson
|T-Mobile, US
|Deployment of Ericsson Expert Analytics to measure service quality in real-time
|2.18
|Ericsson
|U Mobile, Malaysia
|Renewal of BSS contract for additional five years under which Ericsson will continue BSS transformation into real-time converged environment
|1.18
|Fortinet
|du, UAE
|Fortinet selected to offer cloud managed security services to CSP’s enterprise customers
|2.18
|Gemalto
|Telefónica, Germany
|Gemalto chosen to supply identity verification service to German CSP
|2.18
|Netcracker Technology & NEC
|Telus, Canada
|Network-as-a-Service B/OSS system reported to be in production at Canadian CSP
|2.18
|Netcracker Technology & NEC
|Vodafone Group, global
|NEC/Netcracker hybrid operations management system selected to support virtualisation initiatives
|2.18
|Netcracker Technology
|Tele Columbus, Germany
|Netcracker Revenue Management selected as the single billing and charging system for German CSP group
|1.18
|Netscout
|VodafoneZiggo, The Netherlands
|Multi-year deal agreed to support NFV transformation of Vodafone and Liberty Global joint venture in The Netherlands
|2.18
|Nokia
|Optus, Australia
|Five-year agreement signed under which Nokia will manage and maintain key components of Optus’ network infrastructure plus operations and field maintenance
|1.18
|Nokia
|Etisalat, UAE
|Nokia’s Nuage Networks SD-WAN selected as part of CSP’s Sahaab programme to cloudify network services
|2.18
|Nokia
|NTT Com, India
|Partnership with Nuage Networks to provide managed SD-WAN service
|2.18
|Openet
|Globe Telecom, The Philippines
|Openet Digital Business platform selected to provide monetisation and customer engagement for all data services
|1.18
|Qvantel
|DNA, Finland
|Five-year contract to deliver digital BSS-as-a-service software and services to Finnish CSP
|2.18
|Ribbon Communications
|Newport Telephone Company, global
|Upgrade of legacy communications network with Ribbon’s network transformation solution to improve reliability and service offerings
|2.18
|Sicap
|Vodafone, Leso tho
|Sicap customer engagement automation system chosen by Lesotho mobile operator
|1.18
Digital services transformation – are we there yet? New analyst insight report
We’re delighted to bring you our specially-commissioned VanillaPlus Digital Transformation Insight. The Insight contains an exclusive Analyst Report written for VanillaPlus by Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan analysts Karl Whitelock and Troy Morley