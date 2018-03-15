Vendor/Partners Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded

Amdocs Altice SFR, France Selection of Amdocs digital care and commerce system to enable faster development of new products and services for fixed line customers 1.18

Amdocst Globe Telecom, The Philippines Multi-year intelligent operations deal agreed to address artificial intelligence, chatbots and machine learning 2.18

Amdocs Mtel, Bulgaria Deployment of Amdocs DigitalONE platform to transform digital commerce and care experience for four million subscribers through more than 200 retail stores 2.18

Amdocs PLTD, Philippines Seven-year, US$300m deal agreed by PLTD and its Smart Communications subsidiary for the upgrade and management of business technology systems 1.18

Cerillion Eniig, Denmark Three-year wholesale billing and managed services deal agreed with Danish electricity and fibre communications provider 1.18

CGI TalkTalk, UK Five-year contract agreed to transform UK CSP’s operational services including IT systems and processes consolidation 2.18

CSG Rain, South Africa Deployment of CSG monetisation and activation systems at new South African CSP 2.18

Ericsson Jazz, Pakistan Deal agreed for optimisation and performance management of Pakistani mobile operator’s complete radio network 2.18

Ericsson MBNL, UK Extension of network managed services contract for UK network sharing joint venture by two years until May 2020 12.17

Ericsson Verizon, USA Extension of OSS implementation at CSP’s fixed network to facilitate rapid introduction of new services 2.18

Ericsson T-Mobile, US Deployment of Ericsson Expert Analytics to measure service quality in real-time 2.18

Ericsson U Mobile, Malaysia Renewal of BSS contract for additional five years under which Ericsson will continue BSS transformation into real-time converged environment 1.18

Fortinet du, UAE Fortinet selected to offer cloud managed security services to CSP’s enterprise customers 2.18

Gemalto Telefónica, Germany Gemalto chosen to supply identity verification service to German CSP 2.18

Netcracker Technology & NEC Telus, Canada Network-as-a-Service B/OSS system reported to be in production at Canadian CSP 2.18

Netcracker Technology & NEC Vodafone Group, global NEC/Netcracker hybrid operations management system selected to support virtualisation initiatives 2.18

Netcracker Technology Tele Columbus, Germany Netcracker Revenue Management selected as the single billing and charging system for German CSP group 1.18

Netscout VodafoneZiggo, The Netherlands Multi-year deal agreed to support NFV transformation of Vodafone and Liberty Global joint venture in The Netherlands 2.18

Nokia Optus, Australia Five-year agreement signed under which Nokia will manage and maintain key components of Optus’ network infrastructure plus operations and field maintenance 1.18

Nokia Etisalat, UAE Nokia’s Nuage Networks SD-WAN selected as part of CSP’s Sahaab programme to cloudify network services 2.18

Nokia NTT Com, India Partnership with Nuage Networks to provide managed SD-WAN service 2.18

Openet Globe Telecom, The Philippines Openet Digital Business platform selected to provide monetisation and customer engagement for all data services 1.18

Qvantel DNA, Finland Five-year contract to deliver digital BSS-as-a-service software and services to Finnish CSP 2.18

Ribbon Communications Newport Telephone Company, global Upgrade of legacy communications network with Ribbon’s network transformation solution to improve reliability and service offerings 2.18