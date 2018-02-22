TEOCO, provider of planning & optimisation, assurance and analytics solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, and SIRADEL, advanced wireless propagation expert, partner to launch combined 5G mmWave design and optimisation solutions.

This innovative offering is designed to help operators solve new and complex issues when designing and optimizing the rollout of 5G networks.

The bold and ambitious partnership builds on two decades of customer facing experience to overcome the challenges arising at the eve of the introduction of the next generation wireless technology in ever new and additional frequency bands. With 5G moving into millimeter wave spectrum of up to 60GHz, the traditional propagation modelling paradigm is no longer sufficient to address massive MIMO and extensive small cell deployment scenarios that CSPs must plan for different 5G business cases.

This means that service providers must use different approaches to investigate the various wavebands, the different associated propagation loss, and plan and model their networks accordingly. TEOCO’s radio planning tool ASSET 5G addresses this, by enabling the CSPs to cost-effectively plan RF coverage, capacity and cell parameters for the wide range business cases and deployment options under discussion.

Combined with SIRADEL’s Volcano 5G mmWave propagation model and 5G ready GIS data, ASSET 5G allows CSPs to prepare for the roll-out of 5G in both the traditional low and mid bands, as well as in mmWave bands. SIRADEL’s Volcano has been validated by extended measurements in the 28GHz, 38GHz and 42GHz spectrum.

Moreover, the further advanced ray tracing capabilities enable massive MIMO modelling to be used in ASSET design and help to optimise 5G networks. With ASSET already complying with 3GPP’s release 15 standards and the initial 5G modelling requirements, the partnership will further strengthen advanced design and optimisation capabilities, as needed for massive MIMO processing.

“As a GIS data and propagation solution provider, SIRADEL offers a complete and optimised portfolio, for any environment: rural, suburban and dense urban. Its expertise in GIS data production for telecommunications has meant that SIRADEL has been able to tailor its innovative GIS products for 5G applications, especially in vegetation modelling,” said Sylvain Aubin, Wireless product manager at SIRADEL. “This collaboration with TEOCO expands our offering further by enabling us to deliver an innovative solution for 5G network design. Something that is close to the hearts of our customers.”

“5G is one of the top priorities for our customers today, and will continue to be, especially when planning for and executing the deployment and roll-out in the new mmWave spectrum. As such, we are investing heavily in 5G, to ensure the solutions we are developing make our customer’s 5G journeys as seamless as possible, and a success,” explained Thomas Neubauer, VP Innovation. “Our partnership with SIRADEL enables us to address the needs of 5G mmWave bands including 28GHz, 38GHz and 42GHz today.”

TEOCO will be available at Hall 7, Stand B1 at MWC if you would like to speak about the news in more detail.

