Open Fiber, a wholesale provider in Italy, has announced the successful commissioning and commercial trial of the 200G Elastic OTN between Rome and Florence in the national backbone “Zion” network. This will lay a solid foundation for the Italy’s National Broadband strategy.

Open Fiber undertook to support the national broadband strategy, which aims to provide 100M broadband coverage for 85% of Italy’s population and 30M broadband coverage for 100% of the country’s population. Open Fiber intends to build an all-optical network that can offer more reliable, faster, and more affordable broadband access to households and businesses, to help implement the “Digital Agenda for Europe” and “Italian Ultra-broadband” strategies.

The “Zion” network, which will cover 270 cities, is built based on Huawei‘s OTN architecture. It supports high-performance 200G transmission and high service reliability through the most advanced WDM technologies, including TSDN, optical ASON, programmable 100G/200G, flexible grid, embedded OTDR, and OSNR monitoring. It is the first elastic backbone network based on SDN and 200G flexible grid technologies.

Compared to the traditional DWDM network, it offers significant advantages, including fast service provisioning, high reliability and bandwidths, agile O&M, and resource-optimizing synergy with the IP layer. In addition to high bandwidth, it offers capabilities to efficiently carry both fixed and mobile broadband services.

Stefano Paggi, CTO of Open Fiber, explained, “We arrive at 200 Giga, thanks to new capabilities for signal modulation and error correction as well as new hardware used, which is the most advanced in the market of digital and optical components.”

Richard Jin, president of Huawei’s Transmission Network Product Line, said, “At present, Huawei’s 200G/400G ultra-high-speed solution has already been commercially implemented in many operator networks worldwide. This time, Huawei built an elastic 200G OTN for Open Fiber to provide an optimal user experience and to help Open Fiber succeed.”

Open Fiber aims to create a new benchmark for the broadband market and provide a highly-automated and efficient broadband leasing business with different SLAs and at different layers from L0 to L3. Open Fiber will work closely with Huawei and other industry partners to support the progress of Italy National Broadband.

