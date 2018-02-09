Mark Lewis of Interoute

Interoute, the global cloud and network provider, has been selected by Thule Group, a sports and outdoor goods company, to deliver Interoute Edge SD-WAN, a software-defined wide area network solution. Interoute will connect 30 of Thule Group’s sites in 14 countries to its enterprise digital platform supporting the group’s growth and digital evolution.

“As we’ve moved to use more cloud and SaaS based applications, we’ve seen increased bandwidth demand and heavy over-utilisation of our network. We needed an underlying network that would allow us to achieve greater flexibility, scalability and control over our IT estate,” said Anders Olsson, director of IT at Thule Group.

“Interoute owns an advanced world-class network that offers us a platform unlike any other. With Interoute, we now have a software defined network foundation that offers us the flexibility we need to expand our business, enabling us to grow and evolve without technology limitations.”

“As Thule Group is a world leader in premium products that simplify an active lifestyle, it needs a digital platform that can support its rapid growth into new product categories,” explained Mark Lewis, EVP products & development at Interoute. “Using Interoute Edge, Thule Group can leverage our low-latency global cloud fabric, which will enable Thule Group to benefit from high bandwidth, WAN optimised access to their applications in the data centre and various clouds, all securely meshed to their locations.”

Interoute Edge provides a solution that intelligently manages traffic routing as well as WAN Optimising traffic to other sites and clouds. By prioritising and optimising essential data traffic at the edge of the network and actively directing it along the most efficient lowest latency routes, Interoute Edge SD-WAN will optimise data flows to and from applications hosted in the cloud, improving performance for users. The platform will help Thule Group reduce costs, increase flexibility and bolster compliance with the in-built security capabilities native to Interoute Edge.

Learn more about Interoute’s Edge SD-WAN solution here.

