Scott Modha of Emtelle

The European distribution rights of FiSpy – an innovative new product which uses smart technology to detect micro duct faults – have been awarded to Emtelle, a provider of blown fibre and ducted network solutions for the telecoms industry.

FiSpy, developed by New Zealand-based FiComms, uses a patented process to identify a micro duct or micro ducts within a multi duct environment. This removes the risk of incorrect identification and cutting of ducts, reducing the time and cost currently spent on fault finding.

“Maintaining a reliable fibre network is essential and detecting network problems quickly and efficiently is crucial when it comes to minimising downtime, and reducing installation time,” said Scott Modha, International Business Development Manager at Emtelle. “Previously, this might have involved a large workforce manually looking for the fault but FiSpy takes the guesswork out of fault finding and lessens the labour involved, generating immediate cost savings for our customers and reducing the likelihood of expensive reworks in the future.”

Other benefits of the FiSpy include low cost of ownership and maintenance, high user-friendliness and easy transportation, with the product featuring a compact design, interchangeable head sizes (5mm, 7mm and 8mm), an IP67 ruggedised case, simple LED indication and one-button operation.

These capabilities will be showcased for the first time at FTTH Conference 2018, where Emtelle will put FiSpy to the test in a blown fibre race at its stand G01. The winner of the race will be presented with a FiSpy on the final day of the event.

“Our blown fibre competition at FTTH Conference will put the FiSpy up against existing products on the market, providingthe perfect opportunity to see just how innovative FiSpy is,” added Scott Modha. “We are delighted to be able to offer this product across the European market and look forward to revealing its full prowess at FTTH Conference 2018.”

Sean Rainthorpe, CEO of FiComms, which developed FiSpy, will attend the FTTH Conference in Valencia and be available to discuss the product in more detail.

“FiComms values Emtelle’s support during the development of FiSpy and we look forward to working together on this exciting opportunity,” added Sean.

The FiSpy will join Emtelle’s full portfolio of products on display at FTTH Conference, including the popular retractable fibre cable RTRYVA, and the pre-connectorised fibre-in-tube solution QWKconnect – both simplifying the ease of installation, and reducing installation and maintenance costs.

Emtelle’s International Business Development manager, Scott Modha will also discuss how to improve the speed and efficiency of MDU installations for FTTH, even where fibre resources are limited, in the FTTH Conference Workshops on Tuesday, February 13 from 2pm to 5pm. FTTH Conference takes place at the Feria Valencia, in Valencia, Spain, fromTuesday, February 13 to Thursday, February 15.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus