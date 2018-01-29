Apstra® Inc. has launched version 2.1 of AOS® with Intent-Based Analytics™ (IBA). AOS IBA embeds automated big data analytics into its real-time continuous validation capability. This provides the control that companies require as they upgrade their network infrastructures to address their digital transformation and IoT goals.

Apstra AOS 2.1 allows network operators to simplify their network operations and realise log-scale improvements in the CapEx, OpEx and capacity of their network infrastructure.

Apstra IBA allows network operators to specify exactly how they expect their network to operate and continuously validates the network operators’ intent, generating anomalies when it detects a deviation. Apstra’s approach works across vendors and reduces the time, cost and risk of network operations by alerting the network operator of specific insights required to validate that the network is operating as intended.

The status quo is to sift through mountains of raw telemetry and stare at network visualisations 24/7 to detect unusual patterns. Sasha Ratkovic, Apstra CTO and founder detailed Intent-Based Analytics in a blog post in 2017.

“Intent-Based Analytics is Apstra’s latest innovation in a network operator’s journey to eliminate network outages and gray failures, reduce cost, and build a modern, agile, multi-vendor intent-based data centre network,” said Mansour Karam, Apstra CEO and founder.

“With AOS IBA, network operators can quickly detect and prevent a wide range of service level violations – including security breaches, performance degradations, and traffic imbalances. AOS 2.1 has the only vendor-independent, intent-based analytics capability that works across devices from both established vendors and open alternatives. AOS 2.1 brings the industry closer to the vision of a Self-Operating NetworkTM.”

Gavin Cato, senior VP Engineering, said: “Dell EMC and Apstra share a common commitment and belief in open networking, disaggregating the fundamental building blocks of networking to maximise customer choice and capability. In conjunction with our industry-leading OS10 operating system, we see Apstra’s Intent-Based Analytics as an effective means to help network operators cut costs while significantly improving service agility and delivery.”

AOS 2.1 with IBA is generally available this month.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus