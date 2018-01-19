Tareq Bustami of NXP

NXP Semiconductors™ N.V., a provider in advanced secure connectivity solutions announced that its virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) solution has successfully completed a virtualisation networking trial with China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC),

achieving an initial success in the area of network function virtualisation (NFV) collaboration. This is the first time that NXP has deployed a vCPE solution based on ARM® architecture processors as part of the China Mobile Cloud platform – a breakthrough milestone in the deployment of mass-market residential vCPE equipment with cloud-based configuration management.

During the collaboration, NXP’s vCPE solution provided hardware, virtualisation and application software solutions for the China Mobile Virtualisation network project. Featuring an NXP 64-bit ARM V8 processor, the LS1043A, with four high-performance ARM V8 cores, the vCPE integrates a powerful hardware acceleration engine, which can be used for network packet analysis, data encryption/decryption as well as traffic management and ingress traffic classification and distribution.

The platform is the optimum combination of high performance and low power consumption, making it well-suited for enterprise, industrial and residential edge computing gateway devices.

“We are very pleased with the initial success of the NXP and China Mobile collaboration on network function virtualisation,” said Tareq Bustami, NXP senior vice president and general manager of Digital Networking. “Our vCPE solution demonstrates the advantages of NXP’s broad product portfolio, demonstrated security technologies, superior efficiency, advanced virtualisation support and a wealth of processor peripherals, all providing unmatched stability.

We look forward to NXP and China Mobile cooperating more broadly and deeply in edge computing application areas based on the vCPE solution, helping to meet the growing market for high-performance solutions.”

As a superior provider of secure connectivity solutions, NXP developed its vCPE solution to work in conjunction with China Mobile Access Networks using the China Mobile Cloud platform. The vCPE supports virtualisation technology and isolation between services, providing a guarantee for the security and reliability of the edge computing gateway system.

Service providers can quickly, easily and efficiently carry out business deployment, updates, configuration and lifecycle management on the remote edge computing gateway equipment through China Mobile’s business scheduling system and cloud platform, shortening the product innovation cycle and reducing the overall cost of network investment.

NXP’s vCPE solution successfully completed laboratory and field testing in Beijing and Shanghai. NXP will continue to work with China Mobile exploring uses of the vCPE to deliver customer value, support wider deployment and generate new business opportunities.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus