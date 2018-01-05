SNS Research‘s latest report indicates that the service provider SDN (Software Defined Networking) and NFV (Network Functions Virtualisation) market will grow at a CAGR of approximately 45% over the next three years – with annual investments anticipated to reach nearly $22 billion (€18.26 billion) by the end of 2020.

While the advantages of SDN and network virtualisation are well known in the enterprise IT and data centre world, both technologies also bring a host of benefits to the telecommunications service provider community. Not only can these technologies help address the explosive capacity demand of mobile traffic, but they can also reduce the CapEx and OpEx burden faced by service providers to handle this demand by diminishing reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms.

The recognition of these benefits has led to the emergence of the NFV concept that seeks to virtualise and effectively consolidate many service provider network elements onto multi-tenant industry-standard servers, switches and storage.

Service providers – both mobile and fixed-line – have already begun making significant investments in SDN and NFV across a number of use cases including but not limited to uCPE/vCPE, SD-WAN, vEPC, vIMS, Cloud RAN and vCDN. SNS Research estimates that service provider SDN and NFV investments will grow at a CAGR of approximately 45% between 2017 and 2020, eventually accounting for nearly $22 billion (€18.26 billion) in revenue by the end of 2020.

The “SDN, NFV & Network Virtualisation Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the SDN, NFV and network virtualisation ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, use cases, deployment case studies, regulatory landscape, standardisation, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

The report also presents market size forecasts from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 10 sub-markets, 2 user base categories, 9 functional areas, 6 regions and 34 countries.

The report will be of value to current and future potential investors into the SDN, NFV and network virtualisation ecosystem, as well as enabling technology providers, SDN/NFV specialists, established network infrastructure vendors, service providers and other ecosystem players who wish to broaden their knowledge of the ecosystem.

For further information concerning the SNS Research publication “The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualisation Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” please click here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus