David Meltzer at Tripwire.

Tripwire, Inc., a global provider of security and compliance solutions for enterprises and industrial organisations and Incedo, a San Francisco Bay Area technology services firm specialising in data management, analytics, product engineering and emerging technologies, announced a strategic partnership to expand Tripwire’s engineering capabilities with Incedo resources.

To accelerate product development at Tripwire, Incedo is launching a research and development (R&D) and product engineering development center for cybersecurity solutions. With the addition of a large team of engineers and experts from Incedo working on Tripwire products, the Cyber Security Centre of Excellence will boost R&D efforts for Tripwire.

“We’re investing in our ability to provide customers more value, faster,” said David Meltzer, chief technology officer at Tripwire. “Tripwire has been trusted by security, compliance and IT teams for more than 20 years. We take pride in our legacy of success and we continue innovating on our solutions to provide customers as much value as possible as their needs change and the technology landscape evolves.”

Tripwire expects to on-board a team of engineers by the end of this year, with additional resources being added throughout 2018. With a strong team in place, Tripwire’s research and development team will focus on adding analytics across its offerings and simplifying customer experiences, allowing them to secure more of their critical systems both on-premise and in the cloud.

“As cyber threats continue to grow in nature and in magnitude, we’re working faster to make product enhancements that deliver deeper intelligence and drive greater efficiency and ease of use. We expect to make new and enhanced solutions available throughout 2018,” said Meltzer.

Anupam Wahi, senior vice president & head of communication engineering for Incedo, said, “We are delighted to embark on this strategic partnership with Tripwire. This partnership is a testament of our commitment towards clients’ business needs, thus providing Tripwire with their desired product development velocity in a dynamic and evolving market landscape.”

This agreement builds upon Incedo’s partnership with Tripwire’s parent company, Belden Inc. and its brands, including GarrettCom, Tofino Security and Hirschmann.

