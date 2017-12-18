Kristy Gouldsmith

With the upcoming GDPR hitting headlines before the May 2018 deadline, Obsequio Software are excited to announce the appointment of a data protection practitioner as a non-executive director.

Kristy Gouldsmith is an experienced data protection practitioner, a non-practising lawyer and a degree-level law lecturer. She has a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Masters of Laws degree. Kristy is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and is a Certified Information Privacy Professional for Europe (CIPP/E). She will shortly be a Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM).

Obsequio Software is a new Consent-as-a-Service start up. Aiming to help customer-first businesses, the product provides companies with independent, verifiable consent via a consumer friendly app. With the increasing demands on organisations to have evidence of explicit consent on a timed basis, Obsequio provides detailed, objective and irrefutable evidence of customer and prospect consent.

The Obsequio Software team were introduced to Kristy Gouldsmith when searching for an expert in the field of data protection to help with their own internal GDPR preparations. Kristy’s experience has not only influenced the development of the new Consent-as-a-Service app, but she is now helping Obsequio’s customers with their own GDPR preparations, many of whom are at the start of their GDPR journey.

“We are absolutely delighted and privileged to welcome Kristy to the Obsequio Software board as a non-exec director” said Phil Schofield, managing director at Obsequio Softare. “There is a balance to be struck between technology, people and processes to achieve and maintain GDPR compliance. Welcoming Kristy is enabling us to help our customers understand how Obsequio fits in with the rest of their plans.”

Kristy has taught degree level law since 2012, teaching a variety of law modules, including data protection, employment law, human rights, contracts and torts. She also delivers courses for college’s Business Centre to employers and companies. Kristy is an employment law specialist and can use this knowledge to advise in the area of data protection in HR and employment law.

“I met the Obsequio team when they reached out for support with their own preparations for GDPR. I immediately saw that Consent-as-a-Service is a great way for businesses that value my data as much as I do, to demonstrate that commitment. Their passion for customer care goes beyond the GDPR, as does mine, so it was an easy decision to join as a non-executive director” said Kristy.

“Being transparent with consent will define relationships between customers and business, and I look forward to working with Obsequio Software and their customers to deliver Consent-as-a-Service and maximise the opportunity the GDPR offers.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus