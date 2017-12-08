Antony Prasad of Ekahau

Huawei has announced a partnership with Ekahau, the provider in enterprise Wi-Fi network design solutions, in which it will integrate its full range of Wi-Fi Access Point solutions with Ekahau’s Site Survey and 3D Planner tool. In addition,Ekahau has optimised its site survey functionality to support Huawei’s access points. This will deliver a smoother user experience for Huawei customers when using the newly released Ekahau Sidekick™, the first of its kind, all-in-one Wi-Fi measurement device.

The partnership will enable customers to easily plan, design, analyse and troubleshoot their Wi-Fi environment, building a stronger, robust Enterprise network through better performing Wi-Fi access.

As Wi-Fi has become the de-facto wireless medium for mission-critical workloads such as IoT, cloud access, cellular offloading, and Wi-Fi calling, the demand for Wi-Fi networks continue to increase. Ekahau Site Survey and 3D Planner help enterprises conquer Wi-Fi issues by streamlining wireless design, troubleshooting and optimisation.

Huawei’s Wi-Fi solution for the enterprise and data centre is customised for large, medium and small enterprises. To resolve issues of traditional Wi-Fi solutions, Huawei provides different solutions and products tailored for various scenarios and service characteristics.

These solutions and products create an optimal network experience for users in a range of scenarios, including: high-density coverage for both indoors and outdoors, , room-intensive scenarios, traffic bursts, rail transportation, and long-distance coverage scenarios. Huawei professional Wi-Fi solutions meet different user requirements by building high-quality Wi-Fi networks to connect to customer data and create more value for users.

“As Wi-Fi becomes the enabler of the next generation of Networks, we are pleased to partner with Huawei and deliver a joint solution that helps Huawei’s customers run a stronger, more reliable Wi-Fi environment,” said Antony Prasad, sales director for Ekahau in Asia Pacific. “Huawei’s strong presence in Asia will help bring increased awareness around proper design and troubleshooting of Wi-Fi networks across the region.”

“We are much honoured to cooperate with Ekahau, and our co-operation can be considered a partnership between two leading brands. We hope that our solutions can be perfectly complementary to each other and form a joint force to better meet users’ requirements,” said Li Xing, director of WLAN Products of Huawei’s Switch & Enterprise Gateway Product Line.

The partnership between Huawei and Ekahau will play an important role in helping enterprise customers improve their network efficiency, promoting development of the wireless requirements of leading edge solutions like Mobile, IoT, VR/AR, MTM and Cloud.

The integrated Huawei and Ekahau solution will be available in Q4 2017.

