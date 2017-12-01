Misha Govshteyn of Alert Logic

Alert Logic, Inc. a provider of Security-as-a-Service solutions for cloud environments, yesterday announced, at AWS re:Invent 2017 in Las Vegas, the availability of Alert Logic Managed Rule Groups for AWS WAF – Virtual Patches for WordPress. The new offering is designed to help customers that use AWS WAF to protect their environments from the most recent exploitable WordPress vulnerabilities.

WordPress, one of the main content management systems (CMS) in its market segment, powers nearly 30% of all web sites on the Internet. WordPress is inherently subject to a number of vulnerabilities and is attacked, on average, more than 3 million times each day. Managed Rule Groups for AWS WAF provides a set of rules that are designed to instantly recognise and block exploits against known, exploitable WordPress vulnerabilities providing quick, automatic protection.

“Alert Logic threat intelligence researchers and content engineers secure applications for more than 4,000 customers,” said Misha Govshteyn, senior vice president of Product and Marketing at Alert Logic. “With the click of a button, AWS WAF customers can now leverage these Rule Groups for AWS WAF, developed by Alert Logic experts, and further enhance their protection against potential malicious web activity.”

Companies struggle to develop their own logic to detect and block exploits, and fail to improve applications faster than attackers exploit vulnerabilities. Managed Rule Groups for AWS WAF provides rule groups that lessen the need for in-house expertise and resources for writing and managing rules for this prevalent CMS. Specifically, Managed Rule Groups for AWS WAF is designed to block specific known exploits to vulnerabilities.

“Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers have been deploying the popular WordPress content management system for their web properties for many years now,” said Rohit Gupta, Global Segment leader, Security, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Alert Logic’s Managed Rule Groups for AWS WAF allows AWS WAF customers to be protected from attacks on their WordPress properties without the need for costly developer resources.”

Managed Rule Groups for AWS WAF currently provides six months of active exploit protection against known vulnerabilities for WordPress and provides regular, automatic updates for AWS WAF with regular new Rule Groups.

For more information about Alert Logic Managed Rule Groups for AWS WAF – Virtual Patches, visit here. Alert Logic Managed Rule Groups for AWS WAF – Virtual Patches can also be launched directly from AWS WAF or via AWS Marketplace here.

