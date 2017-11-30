Event date: 26 February – 1 March 2018

Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Mobile now connects more than two-thirds of the world’s population.It fuels innovation and revolutionises industries; creating opportunities in communities around the world while providing lifelines of hope and reducing inequality.MWC provides a unique venue for industry business opportunities and relationship building. MWC includes an exhibition showcasing 2,300 companies; a world-class conference featuring inspirationalkeynotes;industry leadingnetworking; and the annual Global Mobile Awards ceremony celebrating mobile solutions and initiatives.Join us 26 February –1March 2018to explore how mobile is ‘Creating a Better Future’at Mobile World Congress, in the Mobile World Capital, Barcelona. Learn more: www.mobileworldcongress.com