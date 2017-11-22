Simon Muyal, CTO at France-IX

France-IX, the Internet Exchange in France, and Coriant, a supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers, web-scale Internet operators and IXPs, announced they have teamed to enhance the scalability, flexibility, and efficiency of France-IX’s optical transport infrastructure to address its members’ rapidly growing demand for peering capacity driven by content-hungry end-user applications.

As part of a recent backbone upgrade project, France-IX has deployed the Coriant Groove™ G30 Network Disaggregation Platform in major data centre sites in the Paris metro area to support high-capacity, low latency nx100G optical connectivity.

The Coriant solution enables France-IX to simplify network operations and deliver affordable 100G services to its member community, which includes major carriers, high-growth international carriers, public cloud providers, content delivery networks, content and hosting service providers, as well as video game developer and digital distribution companies.

“A key part of our strategy is to anticipate Internet traffic growth and maximise the performance of our network to meet our members’ expectations for reliable and affordable Internet exchange services – today and into the future,” said Simon Muyal, chief technical officer at France-IX.

“After rigorous analysis of competing DWDM solutions, we selected the Coriant Groove G30 for its cost-competitive system density, power efficiency, and ease of operations that enables us to quickly scale optical capacity as the service demand cycles of our member community accelerate.”

France-IX began initial deployment of the Coriant 100G infrastructure solution in three data centre sites in the Paris metro area this summer following compliance testing and validation of interoperability with existing infrastructure. The Coriant 100G solution will be deployed on the entire France-IX backbone during 2018.

“We are pleased to help France-IX realise the proven value of best-in-class technology designed to increase the density of their infrastructure and optimise network costs for the benefit of their users,” said Ronald Van der Kraan, managing director, Europe, Coriant.

The award-winning Coriant Groove™ G30 is a compact and highly modular 1RU open transport solution for cloud, data centre, and IXP networks that can be equipped as a muxponder terminal solution and as an Open Line System (OLS) optical layer solution. Purpose-built for scalable interconnectivity applications, the disaggregated Groove G30 delivers industry-leading density, flexibility, and low power consumption.

