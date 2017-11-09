Astellia, the provider of network and subscriber intelligence for mobile operators, announced that it has signed a strategic, 5-year partnership deal with Andorra Telecom to ensure an excellent experience is provided to all customers in the country.

In a mountainous country like Andorra, providing maximum network coverage and quality is a real daily challenge. On top of this, 75% of overall traffic is international, so ensuring seamless roaming services in strategic areas like the Grandvalira or Vallnord ski resorts or the main shopping district of Andorra la Vella and Escaldes-Engordany is a top priority.

To meet Andorra Telecom’s customer expectations and business objectives, Astellia is deploying its unified Nova solution for 2G/3G/4G monitoring, troubleshooting, geolocation and optimisation. Additionally Astellia Nova solution also covers monitoring and troubleshooting of Andorra Telecom’s fixed network (IMS based technology) and Service Quality Management with Mean Opinion Score (MOS) calculation for Voice calls quality assessment. This project will also adopt Astellia’s complete Analytics suite which is based on a converged, big data platform.

Astellia’s suite will allow Andorra Telecom for instance to optimise roaming experience and revenues by identifying and analysing problems for inbound roamers, and monitoring the quality of service delivered to them. Andorra Telecom will be able to get a clear profile of the roaming population and individual service usage, geolocate precisely hot spots and areas where roamers are lost and assess the efficiency of their roaming agreements.

Jordi Nadal, chief executive officer, Andorra Telecom says,“We have to invest in partners that can provide us with high levels of confidence and stability. We are relying on Astellia’s successful professional services to optimise our radio access network. This encouraged us to expand our relationship and entrust the supervision and quality assurance of our network to Astellia”

“We highly value the confidence we have with Andorra Telecom and we look forward to working with them on this project. We are confident that our solution will support decision making and action to deliver the highest quality of experience to all mobile subscribers in Andorra, with a special focus on roamers,” comments Sebastien Schultz

managing director Europe Astellia.

