Astellia, a provider of network and subscriber intelligence for mobile operators, announced today that it has signed a strategic, 5-year partnership deal with Andorra Telecom.

In a mountainous country like Andorra, providing maximum network coverage and quality is a real daily challenge. On top of this, 75% of overall traffic is international, so ensuring robust roaming services in key areas like the Grandvalira or Vallnord ski resorts or the main shopping district of Andorra la Vella and Escaldes-Engordany, is a top priority.

Astellia will deploy its 2G/3G/4G monitoring, troubleshooting, geolocation and optimisation product to identify and analyse problems for inbound roamers, and monitor the quality of service delivered to them. Andorra Telecom will gain a clear profile of the roaming population, individual service usage, be able to geolocate precise hot spots and assess the efficiency of their roaming agreements.