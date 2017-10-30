ZTEsoft has announced that it has joined the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) project, working together with more than 50 global service providers and technology leaders to expand the global community and further the ONAP vision for collaborative transformation of the service delivery lifecycle and SDN/NFV.

ONAP is an open source software platform that delivers capabilities for the design, creation, orchestration, monitoring, and life cycle management of virtual network functions (VNFs), carrier-scale software defined networks (SDNs) and higher-level services.

ONAP brings together Open ECOMP and Open-O as a comprehensive platform for real-time, policy-driven orchestration and automation of physical and virtual network functions that will enable software, network, IT and cloud providers and developers to rapidly create new services.

With rich experience in both business and technical innovation, ZTEsoft is looking forward to making contributions that help accelerate standardisation and innovation more rapidly across the cloud and networking ecosystems. ZTEsoft has accumulated abundant business and technology innovation in SDN/NFV, and is ready to share them with ONAP.

ZTEsoft will bring new vision, ideas and best practice in SDN/NFV to the open source community and work with its vibrant, growing community of contributors, members and projects to build the open source platform that is driving SDN/NFV industry adoption and standards.

“The future is open and collaboration is the key to success. We are excited to work together with ONAP to collaborate in this great initiative. The ONAP project provides an open platform for ZTEsoft to better implement network virtualisation solutions and share expertise with industry peers, helping to shape the future of network automation,” commented Yin Qiang, general manager of OSS Product Line, ZTEsoft.

