Cyxtera Technologies, the secure infrastructure company, announced the immediate availability of a new suite of strategic threat analytics capabilities, designed to help enterprises, service providers and public-sector organisations better predict, detect and prevent cyberattacks.

Cyxtera Threat Analytics Services (C-TAS) include a range of offensive and defensive threat analytics, consulting and response services, leveraging the company’s own suite of advanced network and communication analytics solutions in addition to best-in-class tools from across the industry.In a time when the threat of cyberattack has never been higher, this new services portfolio will help Cyxtera’s customers build cyber-resilient operations across their distributed IT estates.

Cyxtera Threat Analytics Services include:

Data-Driven Services



Analytics-as-a-Service: C-TAS analyses multiple data sources and provides insight into user behavior, system performance, and phishing campaigns and other adversary tactics.

Hunting-as-a-Service: Deep analytics to proactively search for and defeat intrusions and other malicious activities in customer networks – stopping adversaries before damage can occur.

Infrastructure Services



Secure Infrastructure Services: Implementation of secure control-plane services including Domain Name Service recursive lookup servers and managed Border Gateway Protocol configurations.

Advisory Services



Advanced Incident Response: Utilising proprietary technologies and drawing on field experience with some of the largest cyber security incidents in recent history, C-TAS provides rapid and scalable incident response services to deal with significant incidents and data breaches.

Cyber Compliance: Compliance with established control frameworks, while not sufficient alone for effective cyber security, is an important step toward a secure and cyber-resilient organisation. C-TAS has developed proven methodologies to design and audit compliance processes with production-tested cybersecurity controls.

Cyxtera’s Threat Analytics Services team is led by Christopher W. Day, the company’s chief cybersecurity officer. Day previously led similar practices for Terremark Worldwide and Verizon. He was most recently chief information security officer for Invincea, and serves as a member of the Department of Defense’s Defense Science Board.

“Threat Analytics Services will serve as an integration and innovation center within Cyxtera working to serve our customers with a focused and tested solution set that overcomes today’s frequent integration issues with cybersecurity technologies, while helping our company keep ahead of the accelerating demands of emerging technologies and the threats and opportunities they present,” said Day.

“We also look forward to working with our customers to leverage new-generation machine learning solutions such as our own Brainspace platform as well as other novel data sources for cybersecurity purposes.”

The C-TAS team has deep experience securing large-scale mission-critical infrastructure for commercial and government organisations, and has developed and deployed proven and scalable instrumentation and telemetry gathering systems to facilitate adversary hunting across distributed, hybrid environments. Team leaders have frequently been called upon to respond to some of today’s highest profile intrusions and data breach incidents.

“Chris and his team have deep expertise and proven experience on the front lines of today’s cybersecurity landscape, at a time at which protecting our enterprises and public-sector organisations from internal and external threats has never been more important,” said Manuel D. Medina, chief executive officer for Cyxtera.

“Our customers are looking for a trusted advisor in this area, and we’re delighted to be able to offer an uncommon collection of skills, technologies and capabilities in order to better protect their mission-critical business systems and applications.”

