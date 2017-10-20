Talari Networks has announced the release of its new E1000 appliance for service-chaining hosted third-party applications with increased high-availability and throughput, delivering up to 2Gbps full-duplex performance. The E1000 enables companies with medium to large branch offices to easily scale SD-WAN deployments and seamlessly connect to cloud/SaaS and enterprise data centres.

The E1000 is the latest addition to Talari’s SD-WAN edge range, enabling flexible L2 or L3 overlay deployments, while ensuring WAN connectivity is abundant, fast and easy to deploy. The E1000 has a modular chassis with expansion card options that increases port density and delivers 10Gb uplink performance.

In addition to scalability and easy service-chaining, the E1000 offers integrated network services including WAN optimisation, firewall, NAT, router and VPN concentrator, which are interconnected through the network and centrally managed by the Talari SD-WAN controller.

“Typically, building a service chain to support a new application takes considerable cost, time and effort, requiring specialised, individually configured network devices, which have to be manually connected together in the required services sequence,” said Atchison Frazer, head of worldwide marketing at Talari Networks.

“Talari transforms both the WAN and branch infrastructure, with centralised orchestration that makes service-chaining and application provisioning significantly less expensive, faster and easier. The E1000 is a true multi-service edge replacement within a single appliance, with no additional licenses required.”

Internet connectivity with built-in security, reliability and agility

Talari’s WAN-edge solutions match current network resources with dynamic WAN traffic demand – whether an overlay in a hybrid, all-MPLS or all-Internet WAN. Talari SD-WAN is agnostic to all carrier and transport methodologies and can easily aggregate multiple bandwidth sources and transports such as MPLS, VSAT, LTE, Broadband/DSL Internet and DIA Internet. In addition to enabling reliable network connectivity, the E1000 high-availability (HA) features include configurable dual Fail-to-Wire or Fail-to-Block pairs as well as serial and parallel (HA) deployments.

Enterprises want their branch offices to be seamless and reliable extensions to their corporate data centres and the cloud to be a seamless and reliable extension to their branch offices. To support this, Talari permits or denies bandwidth for any application and ensures that the most important traffic always receives a reliable network service and delivers a predictable end-user quality of experience (QoE).

To provide a true branch extension to cloud or data centre hosted applications, the E1000 monitors all traffic on all paths within the SD-WAN on a packet-by-packet basis. This ensures traffic remains within SLAs defined in QoS, even when WAN conditions begin to degrade across a path.

Talari’s proprietary protocol (TRP) performs millisecond, packet-by-packet, unidirectional measurement of latency, jitter and packet loss and then automatically and dynamically selects the right WAN path and headroom-reserved bandwidth each time. Furthermore, all packets are automatically assigned a sequence ID to ensure reliable packet stream reassembly.

Zero-touch deployment with pay-as-you-grow performance

Provisioning and deploying the E1000 in the branch is fast and easy and by completing three simple steps, the E1000 can be online and in production in a matter of minutes. Performance is controlled by a software license, available as a monthly recurring subscription or perpetual purchase.

A benefit of this ‘rightsized’ approach is organisations only need to pay for the performance needed today and can upgrade to higher performance – up to the appliance maximum – by acquiring a new easy-to-implement, performance license.

