Event date: September 27 – 28, 2017

Amba Hotel Marble Arch, London

Bringing together telecom operators, technology providers and industry analysts, Service Delivery Innovation Summit is the place to be for innovation in the delivery of digital communication services. Find out what operators around the world are doing to improve service delivery to their customers with case studies from PCCW, VEON, Vodafone, KPN, Telefonica, Turkcell and many more.

New technologies will be in the spotlight as the latest trends in AI, VR and IoT are explored, to analyse how telcos can benefit from these new services and deliver significant improvements to their service. Limited free operator passes available – apply today!

For more information visit: Event Website