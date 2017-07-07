Service Delivery Innovation Summit
Event date: September 27 – 28, 2017
Amba Hotel Marble Arch, London
Bringing together telecom operators, technology providers and industry analysts, Service Delivery Innovation Summit is the place to be for innovation in the delivery of digital communication services. Find out what operators around the world are doing to improve service delivery to their customers with case studies from PCCW, VEON, Vodafone, KPN, Telefonica, Turkcell and many more.
New technologies will be in the spotlight as the latest trends in AI, VR and IoT are explored, to analyse how telcos can benefit from these new services and deliver significant improvements to their service. Limited free operator passes available – apply today!
For more information visit: Event Website
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
