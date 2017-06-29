VanillaPlus Hot List – the latest list of who is winning what Telecoms IT business and where
VanillaPlus Hot List May & June 2017
It’s free to be included in The Contract Hot List, which shows the companies announcing major contract wins, acquisitions or deployments. Email your contract details to us now, marked “Hot List” at george@vanillaplus.com
|Vendor(s)
|Client, Country
|Product/Service
|Date
|Amdocs and Tyco
|Orange, Spain
|Partnership between Tyco and Amdocs Connected Home enables launch of new smart security offering in Spain
|5.17
|Amdocs
|KT, South Korea
|Deployment of real-time convergent charging system and a single product catalogue across all line of CSP’s business
|5.17
|Amdocs
|Orange, Belgium
|Expansion of existing relationship with three-year agreement for Amdocs to provide digital enablement services for prepaid operations
|5.17
|Comptel
|Etisalat, Nigeria
|Comptel FWD deployed for launch of BlazeOn time-based mobile data offering
|6.17
|Comptel
|Etisalat, Sri Lanka
|Comptel FWD deployed for introduction of cliQ service to Sri Lankan mobile subscribers
|5.17
|Ericsson
|Zain, Iraq
|Extension of managed services deal to 2021 under which Ericsson supplies a Service Operations Centre and an Energy Network Operations Centre
|6.17
|Ericsson
|Tigo, Rwanda
|Partnership agreed with Ericsson for the complete overhaul of CSP’s BSS ecosystem using an as-a-service model
|5.17
|Ericsson
|MGTS, Russia
|Moscow City Telephone Network (MGTS) agrees pre-emptive support contract for Ericsson to manage Russia’s largest urban telecoms network
|5.17
|Ericsson
|Telenor, Serbia and Montenegro
|Ericsson Digital Support Systems experts plus Ericsson Charging and Billing in One selected to support CSP’s digital transformation strategy
|5.17
|Ericsson Nikola Tesla
|BH Telecom, Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Extension of OSS implementation at CSP’s fixed network to facilitate rapid introduction of new services
|5.17
|NEC and Netcracker Technology
|Colt, Europe
|Vendors chosen to support large-scale OSS transformation and deployment of next generation infrastructure, including virtualisation
|6.17
|Netcracker Technology
|Telent, Belgium and Luxembourg
|Netcracker selected to be strategic partner for comprehensive digital BSS transformation including integration of recently acquired CSP BASE’s three million mobile subscribers
|5.17
|Netcracker Technology
|Hrvatski Telekom, Croatia
|Selection of Netcracker Billing solution plus consulting services to monetise fixed-mobile converged services
|6.17
|Netcracker Technology
|AIS, Thailand
|Thai CSP upgrades to Netcracker 12 revenue management to optimise customer experience
|6.17
|Netcracker Technology
|Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka
|Expansion of existing agreement to consolidate billing across all business lines onto Netcracker’s Customer Billing Management system
|5.17
|Netscout
|Bouyges Telecom, France
|Collaboration on IP network transformation and expansion of VoLTE quality management deployment agreed
|6.17
|Netscout
|Vodafone, Europe
|Netscout selected to serve as network performance monitoring provider across all CSP’s European operations
|5.17
|Procera Networks
|Vodafone, Egypt
|Multi-year partnership agreed for Procera to enhance subscriber experience for fixed and mobile customers
|5.17
|Subex
|BT, UK
|Award of five-year framework contract for Subex ROC portfolio of software, suppot and managed services
|5.17
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
category: Hot List