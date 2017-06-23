Nikki de Kretser, VP Marketing, Arkadin

“One of the biggest headaches with IT is actually getting their people to use new services.” Nikki de Kretser, VP Marketing, Arkadin.

Digital transformation seems to be the buzzphrase of 2017, says Nikki de Kretser, VP Marketing, Arkadin, with organisations across the globe focusing on strategies to completely transform their digital infrastructure.

But even the biggest and best organisations will fall down if the onboarding and adoption process is not handled effectively.

Adoption rates of new technology is a difficulty for all organisations, but what if that process was personalised and targeted to each individual user? If organisations could offer a journey to digital transformation on a personal level for every employee then the adoption rates would sky rocket.

And adoption is not just about understanding the technology at hand, it is about connecting with it, understanding which functionality is relevant to you and which parts of it will enable you to do your job better. This is where personalised journeys can come in.

Through technologies like Smart Start (Oracle Eloqua and Arkadin) organisations can offer their employees a journey that is not only automated but is quick, personalised by name, department, needs and interests. The data available is used to offer them relevant videos, remind them when they have not watched one, advise on other videos that may be of interest and take them step by step through the onboarding process of the new technology.

Not only does this kind of interaction enable more users to get the most from the new technology available, it drives forward the digital transformation strategy that the organisation is trying so hard to promote.

Stats

Smart Start launched in November 2016 and was an extension of an initiative between Oracle Eloqua and Arkadin to personalise the onboarding journey and improve adoption rates.

165,000 users have passed through the programme since it started in May 2015

User adoption rates are up 10% and the project has delivered €6.9million (US$ 7.70 million) in new net revenue

The SmartStart program could be scaled up quickly and executed globally in 30+ countries.

