Bites March 2016
Comptel and Tech Mahindra collaborate on bill and charge PoC
Comptel and Tech Mahindra are collaborating on a new proof of concept, using Comptel’s Intelligent Data suite supported by Tech Mahindra’s implementation capabilities, to demonstrate the power of combining and enriching traditional charging and billing functions in the digital world…
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
category: VanillaPlus Bites