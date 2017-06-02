Bites February 2016
Telarix sells to VC firm to accelerate development
Telarix has announced its acquisition by Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in software, data, and technology-enabled companies. The acquisition will see Telarix’s technology platform used to pursue new growth opportunities and help CSPs more efficiently and effectively manage their partner relationships…
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
category: VanillaPlus Bites