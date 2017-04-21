Telecoms World Middle East
Event date: September 18-19, 2017
The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Dubai
From CEO panels to OTT interviews, interactive roundtables to international case studies, we have worked alongside leading industry influencers to build an agenda enabling you to develop new digital capabilities, compete in the connected landscape and prepare for the 2020 vision.
Join the BIGGEST gathering of the region’s most influential CEOs as they discuss the Internet of Everything, virtualisation and the new telco ecosystem.
For more information visit: Event Website
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
category: Events