Keri Gilder of Ciena

VanillaPlus: What was your first job?

Keri Gilder: My first job was as a lifeguard, it was THE highest paid/highest skilled job in Carlsbad, New Mexico – my small town. It was great to see the kids having fun, but also a big responsibility. You need to be able to make decisions and act quickly if someone gets in trouble – a life lesson learned as a lifeguard.

VanillaPlus: What led you into a career in telecoms?

Keri Gilder: My first ambition was to be a physical therapist. However, after interning at a clinic I realised I am not good with sickness and don’t like seeing people in pain! I then tried my hand as a UNIX Systems administrator in the Computer Science Department at University and discovered my passion for technology and business.

VanillaPlus: Without naming and shaming, tell us about your worst ever boss

Keri Gilder: OK … have to be careful here! My worst ever boss was an accountant put into a technical management role. She micro-managed us like a balance sheet and her attention to detail was impressive. Although you can direct a spreadsheet with formulas and process, you cannot treat people the same way. I lasted a year and moved on!

VanillaPlus: What has been your most memorable business travel experience?

Keri Gilder: Last year I spent 2 days in New Zealand, 1 day in Australia and 1 day in Singapore going around and meeting customers. It was a whirlwind of a week and the landscape, food and people were amazing in all 3 places. The funniest thing was that I called my parents back in New Mexico at midnight their time and woke them up because I was so jet legged/time warped!

VanillaPlus: What has been the proudest moment in your career so far?

Keri Gilder: Managing people and helping them to grow their careers – I really enjoy watching them develop into new roles and discover their strengths.

VanillaPlus: Where do you see yourself in five years?

Keri Gilder: On my highly-detailed career plan, I state that I will be a COO or global head of Sales & Marketing. The reality is that technology is changing at an unbelievable rate, our entire business and eco-system is turning upside down. I see myself building winning cultures with great people and waking up every day with a smile on my face.

