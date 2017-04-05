Network Virtualization Europe
Event date: May 29-31, 2017
Meliá Avenida América, Madrid, Spain
This year’s programme is dedicated to unbiased operator use cases exploring the benefits and challenges associated with the commercial deployment of NFV and SDN.
Through a series of interactive panels, round tables, open Q and As and social engagements, the upcoming congress will offer the ideal outlet to:
- Gain crucial insight into the operators’ experience with implementation, pinpointing the immediate benefits, lessons learned and plans for future advancements
- Network: Meet with the industry innovators guiding the development of NFV and SDN technologies
- Grasp the necessary practical technical knowledge to help your organisation successfully plan and deploy your virtualized network
