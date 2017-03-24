A provider of cloud-based Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) security solutions, VoipSec, has launched its partner programme, designed to bring together telephony and communications organisations to provide end customers with a comprehensive, cost-effective and secure VoIP solution.

Through the partner programme, resellers and SIP trunk providers will be able to add VoipSec’s cloud-based voice security solution, EasySBC, to their SIP trunk offering, deploying secure SIP to customers without the need for significant upfront costs for security hardware.

With VoipSec, the channel will be able to provide a total solution that packages EasySBC within SIP trunk deployments. EasySBC is designed as an essential layer of voice security to protect businesses against attacks including call-jacking, voicemail hacking, telephony denial-of-service and toll fraud.

As ISDN becomes phased out over the next decade by the 2025 deadline, with EasySBC communications providers are now able to address the historic challenge of selling SBC hardware with a significant upfront cost that often negates the ROI of SIP trunking.

Moreover, it forms the basis of a defence-in-depth security model that is continually updated to mitigate the evolving threat landscape. Software based SBCs, either on premise or in the cloud, such as EasySBC, also explore community led intelligence about threats and risk experiences to rapidly disseminate new threat information and best practice.

Paul German, CEO, VoipSec commented: “SIP trunk resellers face a dilemma, which is to either move forward and sell non-secure SIP trunks or continue to implement hardware-based SBC which impacts on the cost-effectiveness of SIP and its long-term security.

As a software only service, our solution is created to fit easily into a reseller’s existing commercial proposition and ultimately support their sales and business growth by ensuring customers experience the cost benefits of SIP without exposing themselves to unnecessary risk.”

“In addition, with the expected mass migration towards SIP, the market will become highly competitive with resellers and SIP trunk providers needing to find ways of differentiation,” he added.

“By enabling a collaborative, software- and increasingly cloud-based approach, our solution will engender the knowledge-sharing that is increasingly key in developing an ever expanding range of capabilities and enabling the industry to create solutions that will safeguard businesses globally from every new zero day threat.”

EasySBC is available through a monthly subscription model and resellers, technology partners and SIP trunk providers alike can self-manage their end client accounts through VoipSec’s secure partner portal.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus