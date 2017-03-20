Tom Carter of Procera Networks

Procera Networks, Inc., has announced Tom Carter, a former F5 Networks executive, has joined the company as senior vice president of Global Sales and Services.

Carter brings 25 years of sales and leadership experience selling strategic technology and solutions in the telecommunications industry, and will be responsible for extending Procera’s virtualisation and cloud offerings by driving growth on a global scale.

Carter has a strong history of driving revenue growth with tier one telecom operators. Prior to joining Procera, he was VP of Worldwide Service Provider Sales for F5 Networks. He’s also held senior executive positions at Truphone, Clarity Communications, and Bridgeport Networks.

Carter’s role will encompass driving Procera’s overall sales objectives, capitalising on his extensive experience in go-to-market sales execution, management, and professional services.

“When you look at the industry, there’s no doubt that Procera is leading in the virtualisation space. The company had its best year to date in 2016 with a record number of virtualised deployments, and I’m looking forward to being a key part of continuing to drive the growth of Procera in 2017 and beyond,” said Carter.

Commenting on the appointment, Lyn Cantor, CEO at Procera Networks, said: “Procera has a track record of changing the way operators think about the subscriber experience.

We are seeing growth all around the globe and Tom’s operational expertise will be a vital part of keeping up the company’s momentum and scaling our sales force.”

Procera’s subscriber and network intelligence technology has become the preferred choice for tier one and tier two fixed, mobile, and Wi-Fi operators around the world. From giving operators the tools to tackle encryption to managing content filtering, enforcing parental restrictions and helping meet regulatory requirements, Procera says it is giving back the network visibility and control that has otherwise been lost in recent years.

