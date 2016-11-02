Cerillion, a provider of billing, charging and customer management solutions, has appointed Alistair Carwardine as its new senior vice president for Asia Pacific.

Based in Sydney, Carwardine is responsible for leading Cerillion’s expansion in the region, including managing existing customer and partner relationships in Australia and New Zealand, as well as developing new business and guiding Cerillion strategy across the broader Asia Pacific region.

Carwardine is a highly successful telecoms delivery executive, with more than 25 years’ experience in a variety of senior technical and management positions at companies including AOL7, Orion Telecommunications (Ireland), Commander and most recently as technology Ddirector of M2 Group. Prior to this, Carwardine served 15 years as an officer in the Royal Australian Navy.

“As senior vice president for Asia Pacific, my mandate is to provide a regional focus to Cerillion’s account management and sales functions, as well as building a local team of experts to expand and enhance our delivery capabilities,” said Carwardine. “Cerillion’s pre-integrated Enterprise BSS/OSS suite and powerful SaaS billing and subscription management solutions are ideally suited to the market here in Asia Pacific and I am excited by the new business opportunities the region offers.”

Louis Hall, the chief executive of Cerillion added: “With an established client base in Southeast Asia and Australia it is crucial for Cerillion to provide local expertise to support the growth and development of these customers. Alistair’s experience and track record of delivery made him the ideal candidate to establish our new regional presence and I am delighted to welcome him to the Cerillion team.”