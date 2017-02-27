Syniverse has released new insights into the maturity of LTE as a global technology through a study of inter-regional LTE roaming patterns worldwide. The study analysed the regular course of global roaming traffic from more than 140 mobile operators in six regions, and the analysis revealed that, in spite of industry ambitions, inter-regional non-LTE roaming traffic still outstrips LTE roaming traffic by 58% to 42%. Furthermore, the overwhelming majority of inter-regional LTE roaming traffic – 81% – takes place between North America and Latin America.

“Our unique scale of connectivity as a platform at the centre of 1,000 mobile operators gives Syniverse a matchless vantage point from which to assess the global state of LTE. The stark truth our data shows is that, while the industry hypes the advent of 5G, the reality is that 4G – specifically LTE – is not yet a truly global technology,” said Mary Clark, the chief Mmarketing officer and chief of staff at Syniverse. “While great effort has been put into deploying domestic LTE networks, which ably support intra-regional roaming, a secure, global IPX backbone is now critical to accelerating LTE services on a global scale. Enabling seamless global LTE data in the short term will provide the foundation for global 5G networks, including the capacity, reliability, responsiveness and ubiquity that 5G aims to deliver.”

Syniverse analysed global roaming traffic records in late 2016 using its unique vantage point in providing connectivity for over 140 LTE operators. Analysis of inter-regional traffic was divided into the key regions of North America ; Latin America; the Middle East and Africa; India; Europe; and Asia Pacific (including Australia).

The study showed that while international roaming routes carry some traffic, a major part of the trade winds of inter-regional traffic exchange takes place within the Americas, to and from North America and Latin America. Specific findings for inter-regional LTE roaming include these breakdowns:

Practically all (99%) of Latin America’s outbound traffic goes to North America; and 78% of North America’s outbound traffic goes to Latin America.

As much as 70% of the world’s total inter-regional LTE roaming data originates from North America; and as much as 55% of the world’s LTE data terminates in Latin America.

“Roaming has been a bedrock of most operators’ revenues, and enabling LTE data roaming on a global basis is essential if they are to capture this important revenue stream from 4G, and later 5G,” said Clark. “While the roaming trade winds blowing around the Americas might seem obvious because of their geographic proximity and because North America has led the charge in LTE deployment, our data suggests that routes across the rest of the globe need some serious attention. There is still much more work required to deploy the secure IPX backbone that is central to accelerating the maturity of LTE networks and bringing 5G one step closer.”