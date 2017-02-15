What are the next most important steps for CSPs’ data driven transformations?

Our VanillaPlus Analytics Insight report explores how the conversation has moved on from big data to using analytics to enable effective management of virtualised and hybrid networks and better monetisation of CSPs’ network, subscriber and service data.

The Insight contains a VanillaPlus-commissioned report from analyst firm Heavy Reading and includes features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of how the analytics discipline is maturing to become a critical CSP enabler.