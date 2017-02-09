David Gibson, CMO, Varonis

Varonis Systems, Inc., a provider of software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks, has announced the forthcoming availability of version 6.3.150 of its software platform.

This includes updates to the web-based DatAlert dashboard and enhancements to user behaviour analysis (UBA)-based threat detection technology. The updates prioritise suspicious activities, accelerate investigations and highlight dangerous data vulnerabilities so that an organisation can quickly view, triage, inspect and mitigate threats and at-risk data.

With the release of 6.3.150 on February 12, 2017, Varonis builds on existing capabilities that analyse and profile user roles, file system and email activity, permissions, file content and directory services information in order to detect compromised accounts, rogue administrators, disgruntled employees and users that have been compromised by ransomware or external attackers.

New configurable security dashboard that identifies and prioritises remediation tasks and tracks key risk indicators such as the quantity of over-exposed and at-risk sensitive files and folders, unused data and misconfigured accounts

An alert investigation page to accelerate triage and security review, providing peer activity comparisons, device insight, watch-list status and more

Updated drill-down capabilities that include accelerated event retrieval, filtering and context highlights

“Most data breach discoveries are measured in weeks and months because of limited detective controls available to spot suspicious behaviour,” said David Gibson, CMO at Varonis.

“One of the key components in our data security platform is the ability to improve response to anomalous activity through a unified approach, significantly improving an organisation’s ability to respond more quickly. We’re excited to showcase how the enhancements in 6.3.150 give security professionals the speed and depth needed to identify, prioritise, investigate and respond to unusual file and email activity – signs that an organisation’s most sensitive and valuable data may be under attack.”

“We went looking for a data security platform and found Varonis as a leader,” said Stuart Browy, security engineer with TrialCard. “Varonis assists in our layered strategy by providing data-level security. With DatAlert, we now have the capability to protect our client data from unauthorised access, and we’ve proven that the old model of security can be adapted to into a more mature focus of multiple layers and controls.”

These new enhancements will be demonstrated at Varonis’ RSA Conference 2017 booth #420 in the South Hall of Moscone Center, February 13-17.

