VeloCloud™ Networks Inc., announced that Mitani Sangyo Co. Ltd., a provider of information technology services in Japan, has chosen VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN technology to power Mitani’s Unified Communications needs.

Mitani reportedly chose VeloCloud because its cloud-delivered SD-WAN provided the best quality video and voice network connectivity as Mitani migrated its internal networks from MPLS to the internet.

Headquartered in Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan, Mitani provides comprehensive IT services from system integration to outsourcing. The company offers its clients system integration services, packaged software, construction of network security, and other information infrastructure, hardware and system maintenance and support services, and outsourcing.

For many years, Mitani used Unified Communications services based on MPLS (Multi-Protocol Label Switching) legacy point-to-point wide-area networking technology, to connect its executives and workers in Japan with each other, and with its 1,700 employees in offices across Vietnam.

“Unified Communications is a mission-critical application, and we can accept nothing less than excellence in the service’s underlying network infrastructure,” explained Munekatsu Okeyoshi, manager, 2nd Sales Section, Information System Division of Mitani.

“In our evaluations, we found the VeloCloud SD-WAN to deliver all the functionality required for Unified Communications, easily exceeding our benchmarks for voice and video call quality. It also delivered the security and reliability we need for our enterprise. Mitani will achieve significant savings by replacing legacy MPLS links with the VeloCloud SD-WAN over the Internet while improving quality and reliability at the same time.”

In Mitani’s network architecture, the bandwidth-intensive, performance-sensitive Unified Communications system runs independently of the company’s data network, so as to not affect application throughput and employee productivity. The Unified Communications system is in constant use throughout the company’s Japanese and Vietnamese offices, and the monthly operating costs for its dedicated network are considerable.

MPLS services, offered by telecommunications companies, are very secure and reliable, but also very expensive to operate, and it can take weeks or months to provision or reconfigure new services. By switching from MPLS to a Software-Defined Wide-Area Network (SD-WAN) service offered by VeloCloud, Mitani can augment unified voice and video communications over the commodity Internet with outstanding performance — and with costs lowered by an order of magnitude.

The VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN enables enterprises such as Mitani to support application growth, network agility and simplified branch implementations while delivering optimised access to cloud services, private datacentres and enterprise applications.

Global service providers are able to increase revenue, deliver advanced services and increase flexibility by delivering elastic transport, performance for cloud applications, and integrated advanced services all via a zero-touch deployment model. Both enterprises and service providers benefit from the multi-tenant cloud gateway architecture and the ability to support real-time applications over ordinary broadband links.

“NetOne is pleased that Mitani Sangyo has chosen our VeloCloud Powered Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN service,” said Fumihiko Shinoura, chief marketing officer of NetOne Systems. “With VeloCloud SD-WAN, we can help our customers overcome the complexity, cost and performance challenges of traditional WAN, wherever their branch offices may be.”

“VeloCloud is honoured to work with Mitani through our partner NetOne Systems and provide them a reliable, secure and cost-effective wide-area network that leverages the cloud and the Internet, and helps them deliver superior voice- and video-based employee conferencing and collaboration,” said Michael Wood, VP of Marketing, VeloCloud. “The VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN can enable enterprises to deploy their wide-area networks 100x faster while reducing costs by a factor of 3x.”

