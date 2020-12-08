Infradata has deployed BroadForward’s STPs at BICS, enabling intelligent routing with centralised configuration, management and provisioning for all of BICS’ SS7 signalling traffic.

Infradata, a provider of cyber security and cloud networking solutions and services, has deployed the BroadForward Signaling Transfer Point (STP) at Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS). Infradata has gained expertise in intelligent routing and interworking solutions based on the entire BroadForward product portfolio, and it has extensive experience in designing, implementing and supporting these products at BICS and other telecom operators worldwide.

The Next Generation STP solution is deployed as a central, highly versatile routing hub for all 2G/3G related signaling traffic. The software solution provides BICS with the signaling intelligence required to unify and simplify SS7 based routing configuration, management and provisioning of all their SS7 signaling traffic. The STP can run standalone or combined on a single engine platform with other BroadForward products, such as a Diameter Signaling Controller and can be extended with the BroadForward SS7 and Diameter Firewall.

Infradata is said to be a great advocate of the solution, as it enables easy-to-use GUI based configuration and integration of advanced signaling scenarios across protocols and technologies, without the need for scripting or coding. Infradata previously implemented the BroadForward Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) at BICS, for routing all 4G signaling traffic on its IPX network.

BICS is an interconnect provider of wholesale carrier services to wireline and wireless operators and service providers globally. As the roaming provider, it reaches more than 1,000 mobile destinations in the world. The BICS network covers over 200 countries and it comprises fibre & sea cables, satellite link and connections to the world’s major internet exchanges. BICS deploys multi-technology solutions (SS7, GRX, IPX, and Cloud) to enable seamless interoperability of traditional and cloud communications.

Quentin Pouplard, head of solution architecture & engineering at BICS comments, “We are the number one interconnect provider because we innovate and improve continuously. As our trusted partner for several years now, Infradata regularly updates us on new improvements we can make to our operations.

The deployment of the BroadForward STP gives us the signaling intelligence we need to enable much faster service adaptation to the specific needs of our roaming partners around the world. The STP comes with the same signaling versatility and flexibility we already enjoy with the BroadForward DSC on our IPX network, because they run on the same converged, single engine software platform.”

Infradata managing director BeLux, Kris Verheye adds, “The selection of the BroadForward Next Generation STP in the heart of the GRX network is a testament not only to our close partnership with BICS but also to the trust that the technical team has in BroadForward technology for their IPX and GRX networks. We are very proud that Infradata has been able to play a pivotal role in the successful delivery of the Next Generation STP at BICS.”

