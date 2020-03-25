Global demand for bandwidth is increasing at an exponential rate, creating opportunities – but also challenges – for service providers. So, how can service providers best route their internet traffic to ensure seamless connectivity for their end users?

Peering and IP Transit both offer the possibility to reduce latency and improve the customer experience, but each solution comes with its own set of pros and cons. Peering enables service providers to streamline internet routing impacting the overall customer experience positively, but it does come with some challenges. Organisations may face operational hurdles, such as bilateral peering agreements, for example. However, peering can also bring service providers closer to their key destinations and help reduce bottlenecks, allowing for greater control of traffic flows.

Join capacity product sales specialist at BICS, Hans Wouters, as he explores the options currently available on the market, from standard peering to Remote and Instant Peering, all offering different levels of management and control.

