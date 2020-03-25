Global demand for bandwidth is increasing at an exponential rate, creating opportunities – but also challenges – for service providers. So, how can service providers best route their internet traffic to ensure seamless connectivity for their end users?
Peering and IP Transit both offer the possibility to reduce latency and improve the customer experience, but each solution comes with its own set of pros and cons. Peering enables service providers to streamline internet routing impacting the overall customer experience positively, but it does come with some challenges. Organisations may face operational hurdles, such as bilateral peering agreements, for example. However, peering can also bring service providers closer to their key destinations and help reduce bottlenecks, allowing for greater control of traffic flows.
Join capacity product sales specialist at BICS, Hans Wouters, as he explores the options currently available on the market, from standard peering to Remote and Instant Peering, all offering different levels of management and control.
Why YOU should attend this webinar:
Product Sales Expert – Capacity and IP Services
BICS
Hans Wouters is a Product Sales Expert for Capacity and IP Services at BICS. He has held many senior positions during his 26-year career with the company, moving from engineering functions to product-oriented roles within the Proximus Group. A seasoned engineer, Hans has been instrumental in building the international IP network for BICS. His current role involves developing the BICS network from the product level, implementing internet-based products such as peering and IP transit all over the world.
Hans has a degree in telecommunications from Katholieke Hogeschool Brugge-Oostende, and an electronic degree from Hogeschool West-Vlaanderen.
Managing editor
VanillaPlus Magazine
George is a freelance technology journalist. He has covered the telecoms market since 1999 and contributes to Global Telecoms Business, The Mobile Network, VanillaPlus and Wireless magazines in addition to producing content on behalf of operators, vendors and creative agencies.