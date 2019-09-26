As 5G is becoming a commercial reality in multiple lead markets, and with many other launches anticipated over the next 12-18 months, the pressure is on Service Providers to finalize successful go-to-market strategies for 5G.
How 5G is positioned, packaged and priced will be critical in building a competitive 5G proposition to drive uptake, demand and profitability.
Join this Strategy Analytics and MATRIXX Software webinar where we will share the results from end-user study groups and operator interviews around the crucial topics of 5G positioning and pricing, undertaken to answer a fundamental question: Are Telcos getting it right?
Director of Strategic Marketing
MATRIXX Software
Paul Gainham is responsible for strategic marketing activities globally at MATRIXX Software. In that capacity, he is responsible for leading a team of marketing professionals responsible for ensuring MATRIXX Software’s value proposition and narrative resonates in driving pipeline and preference across the customer and partner segments it serves.
Paul has a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the Telco and IT markets in and is a regular speaker at customer, industry and MATRIXX led events and represents the company in press and analyst engagements.
Much of Paul’s current time is focused on balancing the disruptive forces driving change within the Telco and IT marketplace with ensuring the MATRIXX is world class in its approach and execution of state of the art marketing practices to ensure the company is a step ahead of that disruption.
Paul joined Matrixx Software in early 2018 having held a number of senior marketing roles in leading IT vendors prior to that.
Director, Service Provider Strategies
Strategy Analytics
Susan has 20 years of experience developing strategy and analyzing trends for clients across the mobile value chain as they tackle critical issues including operator innovation and digital transformation, customer experience and service evolution. Recent publications include “Mobile Service Evolution on the Road to 5G” and “Digital Transformation: Customer Centricity Crucial for CSPs.”
Prior to joining Strategy Analytics in 2008, Susan was Strategic Business Manager at General Dynamics Wireless Services and Director of Wireless Consulting at The Strategis Group. Susan holds a master’s degree from The Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey and a bachelor’s degree from Guilford College.
Managing editor
VanillaPlus Magazine
George is a freelance technology journalist. He has covered the telecoms market since 1999 and contributes to Global Telecoms Business, The Mobile Network, VanillaPlus and Wireless magazines in addition to producing content on behalf of operators, vendors and creative agencies.