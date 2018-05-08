5G Core redefines how data is represented, collected, stored and used. The main points that are going to influence the data processing needs are:



1. Consolidation of data layers to store both structured data and unstructured data

2. REST API based interface for service composition

3. Software enabled and virtualized network functions

4. Request/Response model of interaction

5. Subscribe/Notify model of interaction

6. Cloud native, container compatibility

7. Security - policy-based and role-based



These requirements need a data platform that goes beyond the simple data storage needs.



5G Core requires a platform that can ingest event data, store for querying, process for decision making, send out notifications conditionally (anomalous behavior, network load distribution, policy enforcement, billing and accounting) and integrate with machine learning technologies to leverage insights generated to make the decision-making increasingly more intelligent.



