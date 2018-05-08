5G Core redefines how data is represented, collected, stored and used. The main points that are going to influence the data processing needs are:
1. Consolidation of data layers to store both structured data and unstructured data
2. REST API based interface for service composition
3. Software enabled and virtualized network functions
4. Request/Response model of interaction
5. Subscribe/Notify model of interaction
6. Cloud native, container compatibility
7. Security - policy-based and role-based
These requirements need a data platform that goes beyond the simple data storage needs.
5G Core requires a platform that can ingest event data, store for querying, process for decision making, send out notifications conditionally (anomalous behavior, network load distribution, policy enforcement, billing and accounting) and integrate with machine learning technologies to leverage insights generated to make the decision-making increasingly more intelligent.
Chief Technologist
VoltDB
Dheeraj Remella is the Chief Technologist at VoltDB. With over 23 years of experience in the field, Dheeraj and his team have the unique opportunity to closely collaborate with customers, partners and prospects to understand their data management needs and help them to realize the business value of VoltDB and related technologies, particularly in telecom, industrial IoT and NFV implementations.
GM Cloud and Data Solutions
Openet
Derek Hosty leads Openet’s Cloud and Data Solutions division. Derek joined Openet from Telenor where he was Technology Director for Data and Analytics Strategy. In Openet, Derek manages the company’s solutions portfolio covering cloud, data management, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). Derek previously held several senior positions as part of the strategy, product and sales teams.
Managing editor
VanillaPlus Magazine
George is a freelance technology journalist. He has covered the telecoms market since 1999 and contributes to Global Telecoms Business, The Mobile Network, VanillaPlus and Wireless magazines in addition to producing content on behalf of operators, vendors and creative agencies.