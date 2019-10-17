Mobile operators are constantly faced with new challenges that affect their ability to either grow the roaming business, scale their networks and operations to meet roaming demand or maintain the transparency and control needed to efficiently monetise their network assets. The current COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact it has had on international roaming revenues, is a poignant reminder of how fragile the roaming ecosystem can be.

For mobile operators to offset the effect that these types of industry shifts can have on the bottom line, they need to ensure better use of data by reacting to the insightful stories it has to tell about the current state of international roaming.

Why YOU should attend this webinar: