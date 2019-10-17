Mobile operators are constantly faced with new challenges that affect their ability to either grow the roaming business, scale their networks and operations to meet roaming demand or maintain the transparency and control needed to efficiently monetise their network assets. The current COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact it has had on international roaming revenues, is a poignant reminder of how fragile the roaming ecosystem can be.
For mobile operators to offset the effect that these types of industry shifts can have on the bottom line, they need to ensure better use of data by reacting to the insightful stories it has to tell about the current state of international roaming.
Why YOU should attend this webinar:
Product Manager – Mobile Signalling and Roaming Solutions
BICS
Damion Rose is Product Manager – Mobile Signalling and Roaming Solutions for BICS. His role encompasses business development across global markets in mobile signalling and roaming solutions and establishing partnerships and projects worldwide in this fast-growing area of telecoms. Damion has more than 15 years of experience in Telecommunications and Project Management with a history of driving efficiency and innovation.
Damion has a degree in Business Management and Entrepreneurship from the University of the West Indies.
Head of Global Roaming Business
BICS
Talia Goldstein is Head of Global Roaming Business at BICS, helping mobile operators to offer top qualitative roaming services to subscribers. Her role is to constantly improve competitiveness and quality standards for customers in need of diverse roaming suite services such as roaming hub and multi IMSI solutions. Talia is also involved in the IoT roaming block, integrated into BICS' seamless global connectivity offering for a variety of IoT businesses.
Talia has been in the international wholesale business for 14 years, contributing to BICS’ growth towards its position as a top voice carrier and leading the company’s P2P/A2P messaging teams.
Managing editor
VanillaPlus Magazine
George is a freelance technology journalist. He has covered the telecoms market since 1999 and contributes to Global Telecoms Business, The Mobile Network, VanillaPlus and Wireless magazines in addition to producing content on behalf of operators, vendors and creative agencies.