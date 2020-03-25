Voice calls, text messages and chatbots have made the business-to-consumer engagement more accessible, robust and efficient. Now, however, with consumer confidence in communications declining and billions lost each year to fraud through spam, scams and spoofs, legitimate businesses must protect their revenue, reputation and bottom-line.
As the critical foundation of trust in communications is eroding, rich communication services (RCS) provides operators with an opportunity to get it right — right from the start. By building in verification and authentication capabilities, RCS can drive consumer trust in rich business messaging content. Once consumers have trust in an accessible RCS, it will be become an increasingly valuable customer-engagement platform for businesses.
Join us for an in-depth conversation with industry visionaries who are building the next wave of B2C communications on a trusted foundation that will ultimately help protect businesses, promote customer-brand relationships and better engage consumers.
Director, Product Management
iconectiv
With more than 15 years in the telecommunications space, Cliff Holsenbeck, Senior Product Manager, iconectiv, has built and supported many complex enterprise customer solutions specializing in messaging as well as solutions for OSS/BSS, SS7, and registries. Prior to iconectiv, Holsenbeck held various sales, engineering, product management and client management roles at Syniverse, Verisign and Interop Technologies.
Holsenbeck holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Valdosta State University.
Managing editor
VanillaPlus Magazine
George is a freelance technology journalist. He has covered the telecoms market since 1999 and contributes to Global Telecoms Business, The Mobile Network, VanillaPlus and Wireless magazines in addition to producing content on behalf of operators, vendors and creative agencies.