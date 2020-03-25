In the telecoms industry, customer experience becomes a key differentiator above price and product. Moreover, 92% of customers think that stores are not a must-have for mobile operators, highlighting the expectations for full digital experiences.

These trends allow Telecoms the opportunity to build stronger relationships with their customers. By embracing digital engagement, Telecoms can get closer to their customers, while reducing costs and improving NPS. With the right strategy, digital channels can reduce costs and transform the contact centre into a profit centre, increasing revenue.

In this webinar, you will discover the trends transforming CX in Telecoms, and how to deploy a digital strategy reducing your costs and increasing your NPS.

During this webinar, we will address the following questions to help you improve your digital customer experience: