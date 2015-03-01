Are CSPs ready for data to take the reins?
In this issue industry experts explore the science behind data driven decision making.
What are the risks? Is your enterprise ready to relinquish control to drive transformation forward?
The next big leap towards customer experience, service and profitability, that CSPs worldwide have been working towards, is here. Will they be brave enough to lean in?
In this issue:
Editors overview:
For CSPs, it's time for data with destiny
by George Malim
The data plumbing is now done, and the next step is extracting actionable insights from data lakes, the only barrier left for CSPs is trust.
Analyst report:
Why data-driven decision management is the differentiator for CSPs
by Robin Duke-Woolley
With their backs against the wall, are CSPs finally prepared to let go of their legacy systems and embrace what makes them different – the data?
Interview:
Data-driven decision making demands a holistic view
with Mel Prescott by George Malim
A data analytics expert reveals how the use of big data and mathematical algorithms are helping to predict customer behaviour
