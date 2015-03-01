Surviving IoT: How Telcos Can Thrive in the
“Next Industrial Revolution”
Wednesday, July 19th | 3PM BST
The Internet of Things (IoT) era is finally upon us. For those in the telecommunications
industry, the advent of IoT is creating anxiety – but fear not – it creates a new wave of
business opportunities.
While many of the pieces are already in place for you to move forward in this new era, there are some important caveats to keep in mind if you want to truly thrive in the age of IoT.
On July 19th, we’ll dissect some of these new IoT requirements and cover a variety of topics, including:
- Why telcos are uniquely positioned to excel in the age of IoT
- The challenges and opportunities IoT brings for Telcos
- 6 characteristics of telcos and networks of the future to adapt to IoT
- Real-life examples of best-in-class IoT networks
- And more
Speakers
Duane Gabor
Telecom Solutions Group
VoltDB
Duane is a 20 year Telecom Industry executive, and oversees Volt's direction and business performance in the North American Telecom sector. He is passionate about helping Telecoms deliver world-class solutions for their customers. Previously he has worked in the OSS/BSS space, the Big Data and Analytics space, and the CEM space.
Robin Duke-Woolley
Analyst, CEO
Beecham Research Ltd
Robin Duke-Woolley is one of the best-known and most respected names in machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, with over 20 years’ experience as an analyst and consultant in telecommunications. Beecham Research combines successful business experience, and extensive analysis expertise in both research and consulting practices. The company operates globally and has research partners in many parts of the world.