Global network fraud can have a devastating impact throughout the entire communications ecosystem, from service providers and consumers to businesses and governments. According to a recent global fraud survey by the Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA), $29 billion (USD) is lost annually. This leads to a loss of profit margin and brand loyalty for service providers, and increase in costs for retail and commercial consumers impacted with these fraud attacks.
With telecom fraudsters consistently adapting and finding new ways to target networks, service providers must always take a proactive approach to identify and stop threats as they emerge in order to preserve and protect their reputation and service quality. Join us for this interactive panel discussion to hear the best practices and lessons learned on what is working and what isn’t when it comes to deploying and implementing effective fraud prevention strategies.
Regional Vice President
iconectiv
Peter Ford, Regional Vice President Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at iconectiv, oversees the company’s business efforts and expansion strategies across various international markets. Prior to iconectiv, Ford served within Cisco’s Internet Business Solutions Group (IBSG), where he developed partnerships with some of the largest global telecommunications players on issues such as IoT, NFV/SDN, Big Data/Analytics and Network Convergence and Security.
Principal Solutions Engineer Director
iconectiv
John Haraburda, Principal Solutions Engineer Director, at iconectiv, is responsible for managing critical business operations and spearheading business development to help customers solve real world problems. John supports the iconectiv TruNumber Protect and Routing solutions, which bring network and margin optimization to operators around the world. By proactively addressing traffic in the operator network, iconectiv enables our customers to mitigate risk for fraud; maximize their margins and efficiencies; and optimize the performance of existing staff and systems.
John has extensive experience in bringing revenue assurance and fraud solutions to the global market. Prior to iconectiv, John served in roles as Product Line Management and Solutions Engineering; Head of Revenue Assurance and Fraud; and management positions in billing, program management and finance. He holds a Master of Business in International Business from American University and a Bachelor of Arts from George Mason University.
Principal Analyst, Research
Analysys Mason
Justin is a Principal Analyst for Analysys Mason and leads the AI and Analytics research programme,
which is part of Analysys Mason's Telecoms Software and Networks research stream. He specialises in
business intelligence and analytics tools, which are used in all telecoms business processes and systems.
In addition, Justin provides technical expertise for Analysys Mason in consultancy and bespoke large-scale
custom research projects. He has more than 20 years' experience in the communications industry in software
development, marketing and research. He has held senior positions at NCR/AT&T, Micromuse (IBM), Granite
Systems (Telcordia) and at the TM Forum. Justin holds a BSc in Management Science and Computer Studies
from the University of Wales.
Managing editor
VanillaPlus Magazine
George is a freelance technology journalist. He has covered the telecoms market since 1999 and contributes to Global Telecoms Business, The Mobile Network, VanillaPlus and Wireless magazines in addition to producing content on behalf of operators, vendors and creative agencies.