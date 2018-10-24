Global network fraud can have a devastating impact throughout the entire communications ecosystem, from service providers and consumers to businesses and governments. According to a recent global fraud survey by the Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA), $29 billion (USD) is lost annually. This leads to a loss of profit margin and brand loyalty for service providers, and increase in costs for retail and commercial consumers impacted with these fraud attacks.



With telecom fraudsters consistently adapting and finding new ways to target networks, service providers must always take a proactive approach to identify and stop threats as they emerge in order to preserve and protect their reputation and service quality. Join us for this interactive panel discussion to hear the best practices and lessons learned on what is working and what isn’t when it comes to deploying and implementing effective fraud prevention strategies.



Join us for this free webinar to learn more about:

Tips from the field: Outsmarting the Fraudsters

Latest techniques and insights that service providers can use to mitigate today’s growing fraud problem

Proactive approaches to identify and stop threats as they emerge

Risks related to reactive fraud management

Insights into modern telecoms risk management and business assurance