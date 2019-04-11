Mobile Video Industry Council - Livecast
11th April 2019
7am Pacific - 10am Eastern - 4pm Central Europe - 6pm Dubai
A one hour discussion for thought leaders
Join us to discuss the developing trends of 2019 including:
- Key Mobile Video traffic trends – 2019 update
- RAN Congestion what are operators experiencing?
- How does user QoE play into this?
- Evolution of Mobile Video in 5G – impact assessment
- Q&A
Hear views from other mobile operators. Get the expert input from renowned industry analysts.
Detailed agenda available from mid-March.
This is an operator only event.
All attendees receive the Spring 2019 edition of the Mobile Video Index. Based on live data from mobile operators around the globe, this report informs you of what is really happening in mobile networks today.