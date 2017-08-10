CSPs are in a critical period of transformation right now. Omnipresent connectivity is driving new disruptive business models which are further driving up demands on the networks. Virtualization of appliances and systems is seen as a necessary step to add the agility to meet the increasing and evolving service demands. As vendors and CSPs are faced with building these virtualized systems, it’s imperative to look at the software engineering methodologies that the IT industry has successfully applied to challenges at comparable scale.



Microservices architecture has emerged over the last few years as a way to address these large scale engineering challenges. Already adopted by large organizations like Google, Amazon and Netflix, microservices provide an agile and cost-effective way for CSPs to build their services quicker and keep them running longer.



On November 9th, we’ll attempt to understand microservices, by discussing:

How CSPs can gain

Inspirational case studies

Platforms and helpful tools

What’s on the other side of the bridge

And more