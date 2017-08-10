Modernising the legacy service operations is the aspiration of carriers and enterprises.



Today’s environment however, is becoming extremely complex with new challenges in managing multi-cloud environments along with virtual, physical and hybrid networks based on NFV and SDN strategies, that require new operational technologies to support them.



To remain agile, competitive and continuously deliver superior customer experiences, service providers need to rationalise their monitoring tools and evolve towards a unified service assurance platform.



Service assurance provider, AssureNow invites you to join Anil Rao, Telecommunications Analyst at Analysys Mason, Keith Casey, VP TAC at GCI and Allan Rochford, Director Service Management at eir to for a discussion on how using less monitoring tools leads to less problems in service management.



The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session whereby participants will be invited to pose questions to the presenters.