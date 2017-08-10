Less is More: operators must
evolve their network and IT monitoring
tools towards a unified service assurance platform
November 16th | 5PM GMT
Modernising the legacy service operations is the aspiration of carriers and enterprises.
Today’s environment however, is becoming extremely complex with new challenges in managing multi-cloud environments along with virtual, physical and hybrid networks based on NFV and SDN strategies, that require new operational technologies to support them.
To remain agile, competitive and continuously deliver superior customer experiences, service providers need to rationalise their monitoring tools and evolve towards a unified service assurance platform.
Service assurance provider, AssureNow invites you to join Anil Rao, Telecommunications Analyst at Analysys Mason, Keith Casey, VP TAC at GCI and Allan Rochford, Director Service Management at eir to for a discussion on how using less monitoring tools leads to less problems in service management.
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session whereby participants will be invited to pose questions to the presenters.
Speakers
Anil Rao
Senior Analyst
Analysys Mason
Anil is the lead analyst for the Service Assurance research programme. He produces market share, forecast and research collateral for the programme and focuses on industry topics including NFV/SDN and their impact on service assurance, and the importance of service assurance in reducing churn and improving customer experience. He has also published research on IP probes, real-time network analytics and unified service assurance. He holds a BEng in Computer Science from the University of Mysore and an MBA from Lancaster University Management School, UK.
Allan Rochford
Director of Service Management
eir
Allan is responsible for the Exchange Field Engineering nationally, Change Management and Major Incident Management. He oversees the critical role and 24x7 responsibility that Service Management plays in service introduction and service continuity for eir’s internal and external customers, including ability to manage services and engage market areas in a regulatory compliant manner. He is responsible for implementing strategies to deliver differentiated service while managing support resources to ensure delivery at optimum cost.
Keith Casey
VP TAC
GCI
Experienced Vice President with a demonstrated history of working in the telecommunications industry. Strong professional skilled in program and project management, Vendor Negotiations, Quad play telecommunications, ITIL, Virtualized enterprise software and toolsets, Telecommunications operations and engineering and systems integrations. Forward thinking leader in the industry using a service assurance background of automation and technology under an ITIL framework uniquely developed around company and culture first.
George Malim
Managing editor
VanillaPlus Magazine
George is a freelance technology journalist. He has covered the telecoms market since 1999 and contributes to Global Telecoms Business, The Mobile Network, VanillaPlus and Wireless magazines in addition to producing content on behalf of operators, vendors and creative agencies.