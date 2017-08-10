Lean Management in Field Service Processes

How processes optimization supported with well-known methodology can increase productivity of field and back office staff. 10 years of experience in using Lean Management in services shared by Orange and Comarch.
Speakers
Szymon Uczciwek
Head of Field Service Management Consulting
Comarch
Szymon’s area of expertise covers field service and workforce management applications for telecoms, utilities, finance and asset management, the Internet of Things applications, and business and operation support systems for telecommunications. With his experience in mobile technologies and the Internet of Things he brings value-focused, measurable innovation to service provider processes.
Adam Otta
Manager of Dispatcher Unit
Orange PL
Adam Otta has over 20 years of experience in the organization of technical interventions and Field Service Management tool implementation. He optimizes the business processes supported by technical interventions (network and service delivery, and fault management). Adam utilizes lean management practices daily, to improve processes and their quality. He has broad experience in defining and implementing KPIs in operational management, development of standards, staff training, and verification of implemented activities.
George Malim
Managing editor
VanillaPlus Magazine
George is a freelance technology journalist. He has covered the telecoms market since 1999 and contributes to Global Telecoms Business, The Mobile Network, VanillaPlus and Wireless magazines in addition to producing content on behalf of operators, vendors and creative agencies.