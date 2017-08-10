Lean Management in Field Service Processes

Adam Otta

Manager of Dispatcher Unit

Orange PL



Adam Otta has over 20 years of experience in the organization of technical interventions and Field Service Management tool implementation. He optimizes the business processes supported by technical interventions (network and service delivery, and fault management). Adam utilizes lean management practices daily, to improve processes and their quality. He has broad experience in defining and implementing KPIs in operational management, development of standards, staff training, and verification of implemented activities.