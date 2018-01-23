WEBINAR
Best Practices for On-boarding, Verification
and Continuous Monitoring of VNFs
January 23rd | 3pm UK
Migrating physical networks to virtualised networks running on shared cloud infrastructure creates the challenge of providing performance that is similar or better than the physical network. This requires virtual network function (VNF) onboarding, service chain activation, monitoring and troubleshooting.
Open and orchestrated active testing that is combined with simulation is vital because it enables confirmation that the VNF service is working correctly. Once operational, ongoing monitoring is critical to ensure SLAs are maintained. This is more critical, as networks are no longer static but dynamic and constantly changing.
This session will focus on sharing best practices for development, deployment, operation and management of the network.
Speakers
Ihab Mahna
Solution Architect
EXFO
Ihab brings over 20 years of experience at both start-up and industry leading technology companies. Prior to joining EXFO in 2014, he was VP Marketing and business Development at Avvasi Inc., where he brought the company from technology prototype to fully deployed product generating a growing revenue and winning mind and market share. He also held the position of VP of Product Management at Cartiza Networks, Director of Product Management at Redline communications, Development Director – Telecom Innovation Centre at Siemens Canada and various technical leadership positions at Nortel Networks and Nettest Canada. Ihab holds Bachelor degrees in both Computer Science & Automation Control and Engineering from Alexandria University.
George Malim
Managing editor
VanillaPlus Magazine
George is a freelance technology journalist. He has covered the telecoms market since 1999 and contributes to Global Telecoms Business, The Mobile Network, VanillaPlus and Wireless magazines in addition to producing content on behalf of operators, vendors and creative agencies.