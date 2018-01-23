Migrating physical networks to virtualised networks running on shared cloud infrastructure creates the challenge of providing performance that is similar or better than the physical network. This requires virtual network function (VNF) onboarding, service chain activation, monitoring and troubleshooting.



Open and orchestrated active testing that is combined with simulation is vital because it enables confirmation that the VNF service is working correctly. Once operational, ongoing monitoring is critical to ensure SLAs are maintained. This is more critical, as networks are no longer static but dynamic and constantly changing.



This session will focus on sharing best practices for development, deployment, operation and management of the network.